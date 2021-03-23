The Situations That May The Theta Price To Rise

Theta (THETA) showed that it continues to maintain its upward momentum in a month, by making ATH on 23 March to $ 11.83. THETA ranked among the top 10 with its market value.

THETA gained 18,311 percent on the annual chart, 220 percent on the monthly chart and 75 percent on the weekly chart, according to CoinGecko. The market value, which was around $ 3 billion at the beginning of March, approached $ 12 billion with the appreciation of the token. Theta managed to take the 10th place by market cap, outpacing Chainlink.

Mainnet 3.0 is coming

Theta will launch Mainnet 3.0 on April 21st. Theta has launched a countdown for this on their website. Users can start earning TFUEL by staking THETA.

TFUEL, the operational token of Theta; 29.095 percent on the annual chart, 414 percent on the monthly chart, and 35 percent on the weekly chart. The daily trading volume is around 550 million dollars, while the current price is 0.46 dollars.

There are big names in the network

Theta, a decentralized video streaming provider, has thousands of nodes. Users can participate in the network by running a node. Yellow edge nodes are the ones that make up the Theta infrastructure. Blue colored ones protect the net. Reds are corporate validators, and these validators include Google, Sony, Binance, Samsung, Blockchain.com, and Gumi.

2021 road map

Theta announced its road map for 2021 in January. In the first half of the year, there are developments such as a DEX, NFT marketplace, hackathon, Mainnet 3.0, LINE Dapp integration, Theta application for Ledger and Trezor.

For the second half of the year, there are technical developments such as various software updates, machine learning scenarios, and smart contracts platforms.

Latest status in THETA price

THETA rose 14 percent on a daily basis. With a current price of $ 11.77, the token has a transaction volume of $ 1.4 billion.