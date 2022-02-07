The Sinner: The real reason the show’s fourth season is the last

As the year 2021 dawned, the world was still in the midst of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Billions of people and nearly every industry on Earth adjusted throughout 2020, including the world of television.

Closures and costly precautionary measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 led to numerous television show cancellations, delays and reworks, stretching into 2021. The Sinner was not exempt from this problem and received the bad news that there will be no more chapters.

The Sinner is a dark, gritty and disturbing series that examines crime with intriguing empathy and a unique anthology format. Each season focuses on a twisted case being investigated by troubled Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman). Although critics praised the show, in November 2021, it was announced that season 4 of The Sinner would be the last that fans would be able to enjoy.

In the 2000s and 2010s, the United States became home to many popular scripted shows, notably its Blue Skies series: light, frothy procedural dramas set in sunny, picturesque locales, such as Suits, Burn Notice, White Collar , Royal Pains, Monk and Psych. These series (and the critically acclaimed, multiple Emmy Award-winning “Mr. Robot”) elevated production in the country and the number one most-watched cable entertainment network for 14 consecutive years.

But the 2020s have significantly changed America’s slate. As subscription-based streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max continue to release scripted animated dramas, basic ad-supported cable networks have struggled to compete. .

In recent years, it has reconfigured itself towards reality television and wrestling shows, and is also tasked with making room for an influx of sports programming. The Sinner was the last original drama in the US and one of its last scripted shows. Although Netflix is ​​in charge of reproducing it worldwide outside of this country, it is not the one who actually produces the program.

Although the series gained a lot of popularity on Netflix, giving it an appropriate ending seems to be one of the platform’s options to close a series that perhaps cost more to produce than many imagine or perhaps television in this country today is generating many more. income in other types of content. Will Netflix be a great savior of the series to produce more or will it be the end of the story?