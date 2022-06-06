The singer replied that after the 4th season of “Very Strange Things”, Kate Bush’s song topped the charts again

Warning: there are SIGNIFICANT spoilers ahead of the first volume of season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”.

Stranger Things Season 4: Volume 1 was not without hardcore horror. We see the new characters face a grisly death from this season’s grisly new villain, Vecna, who targets the residents of Hawkins who have survived trauma. Max was so close to joining the list of deaths of characters in “Very Strange Things” (so far) after becoming a target of Vecna, but was able to free herself from his curse when her friends played her favorite Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill”. This chart leader of the 80s has again become a chart leader for a new generation of fans, and Kate Bush herself has something to say about this.

“Running Up That Hill” became Kate Bush’s most successful song of the 80s, reaching the top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and eventually peaking at number three on the UK Singles chart. But that was in the 80s. Today it has received a new lease of life and ranks number one on iTunes in the US and UK, as well as number eight on the official singles chart. The English singer and songwriter responded on her official website to the exciting good news:

You may have heard that the first part of the fantastic, exciting new series “Very Strange Things” was recently released on Netflix. It includes the song “Running Up That Hill”, which young fans who like this show give a whole new life — I like it too! Because of this, “Running Up That Hill” hit the charts around the world and took 8th place in the UK chart. It’s really exciting! Many thanks to everyone who supported the song. I’m waiting with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.

We can thank the new season of “Very Strange Cases” for introducing a new generation of this hit of the 80s, as well as the even more impressive Max, one of the outstanding characters of the first volume. I would never have thought I would be impressed with her character this season, as in previous seasons she was just part of a group, Lucas’ girlfriend or Eleven’s shopping partner. This season gave her a more emotional role where we could see Sadie Sink’s entire acting range.

One of the moments we can’t forget in season three was the moment Max watched her brother sacrifice himself to save everyone from the Mind Catcher. She broke up with Lucas, separated from her friends and spent the first part of the first volume alone, which made her an easy target for Vecna. Fortunately, Kate Bush’s strength saved her from the same fate as Chrissy, Fred and Patrick. “Running Up the Hill” gave this scene the impetuosity and tension that the audience needed when we crossed our fingers for Max to escape from Vecna. The team did a great job giving this song an epic sound, and an orchestral version played in the end credits.

In addition to Kate Bush’s records, the fourth season of “Very Strange Things”, of course, broke records in the first weekend. It was considered the most watched English-language series during the first week after release: 286,790,000 hours of views over the first three days of release. Critics were also impressed by the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” with new iconic characters and a combination of storylines of growing up and fighting monsters.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too long to get answers to our main questions in the second volume, as it comes out in less than a month. One of these questions will be whether Max is completely free from the curse of Vecna. And, if she’s not free, will chart leader Kate Bush be enough to save her again? Does Eleven have a favorite song if Vecna goes after her? And here’s my question to all of you – which song will free you from the curse of the Age?

You can revisit this iconic scene with Kate Bush’s single “Running Up That Hill” while watching Stranger Things: Volume 1 on a Netflix subscription. Watch out for Stranger Things: Volume 2 on July 1.