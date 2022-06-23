The Sims 4 Werewolves vs. Vampires fan design is filled with ent

The Sims 4 player’s smart build is an ideal plot for occult lovers, as they have built a house for a werewolf and a vampire on the same plot. There have always been various supernatural creatures in the popular simulation game, and with the release of the new Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack, there are now both vampires and werewolves. Creating assemblies and sharing them online is a common thing for many players, whether it’s recreating assemblies from pop culture or bringing their own ideas to life.

Vampires and werewolves have a long-standing feud in The Sims 4. When they encounter each other in the game, they automatically have incredibly negative relationships, and sometimes they even fight each other autonomously. There are many other funny interactions between two occultists — for example, when a vampire drinks the blood of a werewolf, he will get a mudlet that will make their blood taste like dog water, and werewolves will get a negative mudlet from the smell of a vampire. Players can find a lot of knowledge about both, which is revealed in everything from in-game books to furniture in Sims 4.

This week, Twitter user TheKateEmerald shared a unique Sims 4 occult build designed to have werewolves and vampires as roommates, with a lot of knowledge in the making. The smart build uses items from The Sims 4 Vampires and Werewolves game sets, creating two unique aesthetics juxtaposed with each other on the same plot. The items from the werewolf set look more seedy and grunge, while the items from the vampire set look more Gothic and Victorian, which creates a funny contrast with the two connected houses illustrating some of the differences between the two occult items. .

This incredibly creative build is perfect for any Sims 4 player who is into the occult. Since the release of the Werewolves game set, many fans have expressed their excitement about playing both werewolves and vampires at the same time, using their enmity to do things like recreate Twilight in The Sims 4. Thanks to the lore he is inspired by, this lot will be perfect for a story about forbidden love between the children of vampire and werewolf families in the style of Romeo and Juliet or for creating tense scenarios between a pair of roommates who can’t stand each other. Regardless of exactly how players want to use this unique site, it is filled to the brim with special occult-oriented items that can be used by vampires and werewolves, and the sharp differences between the two houses perfectly reflect why each occultist hates the other.

The Sims 4 community is undoubtedly one of the most active and creative communities in games, and this fact is confirmed by each new DLC release. Players are constantly finding new ways to create creative buildings in The Sims 4 and get more opportunities every time new items appear in the game. Although the game has been around for seven years, it still maintains a stable popularity, largely due to the creative ambitions of the players. Regardless of whether fans will want to use this combined lot to unite werewolves and vampires or separate them even more, this is a perfect example of endless possibilities. The Sims 4.