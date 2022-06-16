The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Set Review: Occult Moonlight Sonata

The new Sims 4 Werewolves game set adds an extensive occult experience related to lycanthropy. The addition of werewolves to the game has been planned for a long time, and they were first teased in the Sims 4 roadmap in early May. The long-awaited new state of life is mostly well implemented in a detailed DLC that focuses on knowledge and storytelling, and with only a few issues that interfere with immersion and narrative creation.

The Sims 4 Werewolves introduces many new features to help players customize their werewolf stories, from a brand new “Character Creation” section to a selection of options and special actions. Moonwood Mill, a new world Game Pack, lives up to its promises and contains interesting characters and places to explore. The new werewolf ability system is robust and offers over 20 different privileges that Sims can choose from as they level up as a lycanthrope, and players can also enjoy a new quest for The Sims 4. The bug — although the developers promised to fix it after the official release — keeps The Sims 4 Werewolves from greatness.

The new clothing offered in The Sims 4 Werewolves Create A Sim is one of the strongest DLC offerings in recent times, offering many new adult clothing items that have a unique and holistic aesthetic and for the most part can be used in other contexts. outside of werewolves. The only exception is pre-ripped clothing, which is cleverly included to help with the Sims 4 game narrative. What really shines about “Character Creation” in The Sims 4 Werewolves is its extensive character creation tools used to create the shape-shifting sims. Players can edit features such as nose, ears, and tufts of hair, as well as choose whether to link their sim’s werewolf to a human form, depending on how dramatically they want the transformation to be. A custom color picker similar to the “Create Style” feature in The Sims 3 has finally appeared in The Sims 4 for fur color selection, as well as many other tools for creating werewolf cloaks, such as stencils, stamps and ready-made styles.

New items in the construction and purchase modes in Werewolves are impressive: a lot of attention is paid to furniture made from repurposed items and antiques, many of which come with a large number of unique samples. Some highlights include several new plants, an adorable crib and baby cradle, an antique telescope and a bar built into the side of the bus. A huge amount of Sims 4 Werewolves knowledge is revealed in many descriptions of items, especially about the Lunvik family and the mysterious Greg (short for Gregorius).

Of course, players will learn most of the Sims 4 Werewolves knowledge outside of the catalog when they explore the Moonwood Mill, inspired by the Pacific Northwest. The public areas are the Moonwood Mill Library, which also serves as a gym, as well as the Sinister Tooth Bar and Bunker, a werewolf hangout with a special underground space. From the point of view of the housing stock, the Moonwood Mill includes a Lunvik house, a house for the alpha of the Collective Pack of the Moonwood and two companions, as well as a simple starter house, as well as an empty plot of land ready for construction. Moonwood Mill seems much more alive than its supernatural world rivals from The Sims 4: Realm of Magic and Vampires thanks to the many activities it offers and the secrets it keeps. They do their best to make friends with Greg by invading his territory.

Werewolves in The Sims 4 are perhaps the most detailed in the game, both in terms of game parameters and in terms of history. The backstory of werewolves is connected with the history of vampires and spellcasters, including a long—standing feud with vampires that continues to this day – funny, because of this, werewolves and vampires will immediately hate each other at first sight. Two packs of werewolves — the Lunar Forest Collective and Wild Things — are complex social systems that require initiation and adherence to various principles, and regardless of the pack, all lycanthropes can enjoy fun interactions, such as sparring and tug of war, and find their Fateful companion. All werewolves in The Sims 4 owe rage, a counter that will constantly increase at different rates depending on various factors such as temperament, occult quirks that lycanthropes acquire over time. As soon as the meter is full, the sims will fly into a rage, turn into angry werewolves, and it will be almost impossible to control them.

In The Sims 4 Werewolves, Sims can both heal and contract lycanthropy in various ways, and once converted, they have many different paths they can move along when it comes to their abilities. There are two types of werewolf abilities in the game: those that are unlocked with ability points, and “sleeping abilities” that are unlocked with special parameters that include things like reading or self-control during rage.

There are 25 normal abilities and 6 inactive ones, and only some abilities have prerequisites at lower levels, meaning that for the most part players can choose their werewolf powers instead of following certain paths to get what they want.

Despite the many advantages, The Sims 4 Werewolves is not without drawbacks. From the point of view of CAS, despite the durable adult clothing, it almost does not exist for children and toddlers, and for adults there is no new facial hair, which looks like a missed lycanthropic opportunity. There are also no new sim traits in the game, and the number of howling werewolves during editing is annoying to the point that you may need to turn off the volume of the game until the creation is complete. Despite the fact that the werewolf gameplay is quite strong, there are very few features such as creating custom launch kits, new wuhu and werewolf-themed deaths. The most egregious mistake is a bug that can make werewolves invisible, and while players can find a workaround by deleting a folder in The Sims 4 docs, it’s not necessary.

Although the developers noted the fix of the problem, given the fiasco associated with the release of the incredibly broken “My Wedding Stories” game set and the time it took to fix it, fans should undoubtedly be wary of the bug status after the official release of The Sims 4. Werewolves. However, the contents of the game package are incredibly durable, and if the problem is solved, it will remain one of the strongest game packages. The Sims 4 Werewolves demonstrates perhaps the most outstanding occultism that The Sims 4 has seen in 7 years of its life, and offers players a huge amount of cute clothes, useful items and ways to tell their own stories about werewolves.