The Sims 4 travels to Japan in its new expansion

This new content will go on sale on November 13 on all platforms where the game is available. Electronic Arts and Maxis have announced The Sims 4 Snow Getaway, a new expansion that will be released on PC (Origin and Steam), Xbox One and PS4, on November 13.

As reported by the company in a press release, its recommended price will be 39.99 euros. It is the tenth expansion pack that has been marketed since the veteran video game was released. On this occasion, The Sims travel to Komerebi, a fictional Japanese-inspired place that offers vacation activities, Onsen baths, meditation and more adrenaline tests, such as skiing, snowboarding or climbing.

“The Sims team is constantly exploring new ways for Simmers to play life. The Sims 4 Snow Getaway will offer the freedom to choose your own adventures in the new world of Mt. Komorebi, ”said Graham Nardone, producer of The Sims 4 Snow Getaway. “Whether it’s on the ski slopes, taking daring hikes in the mountains, relaxing hiking, enjoying a quiet day, or even building your new dream home, this expansion pack offers something for everyone to enjoy.”

More customization options

The expansion includes three new main neighborhoods, with over 130 new Sims creation items. Of course, there will be no shortage of winter sportswear or Japanese-inspired style sets. EA promises “unique architectural pieces and styles, including doors, windows, shoji screens, tatami mats and paper lanterns. Players will also be able to build their oasis, koi for decorative fountains, and a rock garden shaded by Japanese maples.

The Sims 4 Snow Getaway will also feature new lifestyle features, up to 16, that will manifest in response to The Sims’ actions and habits.



