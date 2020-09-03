The Sims 4, Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

A tribute to the universe of George Lucas within the life simulator that turns 20. With 20 years as a franchise and more than 30 million players worldwide on all platforms, The Sims comes with a Game Pack that will undoubtedly drive everyone in its community crazy and will definitely attract new curious or fans of the saga, already that Star Wars: Journey to Batuu will arrive in The Sims 4 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One starting on September 8.

It is not the first time that content from the saga has arrived in this video game, since in 2016 they had free costumes such as the pilot suit of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda and Leia.

This update that will cost $ 19.00 and will be an expansion that will emulate a kind of vacation in the game to the world of Batuu, a place inspired by the Galaxy Edge of Disneyland and Disney World that will have 3 different neighborhoods.

In this we can have all the experience of this thematic attraction of the popular amusement park, so that we can create our own story within the Star Wars universe. There will also be the possibility of interacting with characters from the saga, making us souvenirs and building our own android or lightsaber.

The way to access this content will be from the menu within the game on the cell phone and it will appear within the option to take vacations. One of the variants that we will have is to be able to select in the character creation menu, part of the aspirations within the theme park, either Hope vs Order, which is more focused on knowing everything behind the resistance against the first order or Galactic Privateer a sort of neutral point.

As in the core of the game, we will have needs for entertainment, hunger, hygiene, social, energy, etc. Although it is important to note that the interactions we have will determine our reputation with the first order, the resistance or we can simply remain neutral.



