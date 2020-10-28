The Sims 4 “Snowy Escape” will take you to a frozen Japan

While our half of the world is waiting for summer to come, the other half is heading for freezing winter. Even if the bitter cold bothers a lot of people, who doesn’t like to play in the snow? In addition, if there is a place that looks wonderful when the snowfall is tight, it is Japan!

With that in mind, The Sims producers decided to take players across the globe to experience a cool, beautiful place. Snowy Escape is the tenth expansion of the game and will be available on November 13 for PC, Xbox One and PS4.

A Japanese touch to the look

All the design that the expansion pack brings is related to Japan, which takes the player out of the “sameness” of the West to get to know a new culture. There are several clothes and crafting items available that are related to the country.

There are more than 150 items for you to create and style your buildings that include both classic aesthetics, inspired by Shinto shrines, and modern aesthetics created by great architects like Arata Isozaki and Kazuyo Sejima.



