The Sims 4 Introduces Village Life Expansion in New Trailer

The Sims 4: The launch of the new expansion is scheduled for July 22 on consoles and PC, with the theme of the town as the main axis. Country life awaits you in the new expansion for The Sims 4, the veteran video game developed by Maxis. The content was announced some time ago, but now it returns to the present with a new trailer, in which we can see the news that Vida en el Pueblo will bring when it goes on sale next July 22 on PC, PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

In the trailer, you can taste the new features and tasks available, “from meeting the locals having a pint at the El Abrazo del Gnomo tavern, to preparing any of the 16 varieties of jam, to enjoying a delicious picnic or dedicating yourself to a new hobby: the cross stitch ”.

This is how people live in Villagallina de la Bolsona

Those who decide to take a vacation and leave the hustle and bustle of the city behind will be able to enjoy, albeit virtually, Villagallina de la Bolsona, a place where players will find a good number of activities that will allow them to adopt the lifestyle of a house in the country. In this way, our characters will have the possibility to grow their own food, with the assurance that when they harvest they will have the opportunity to collect fruits and vegetables, without the worry that they will wither because you have given them too much water.

Thus, the harvest has its fruits in addition to the fruits themselves. We will be able to present the result at the Fichwick Fair and show it off in front of the whole town, as well as overcome the Solar Simple Life Challenge. If you have thought about having a cow, The Sims 4 offers you that possibility. As if that were not enough, you can make friends with the animals, meet the inhabitants of the town and connect with nature.