The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack includes Custom Depop Clothing

The recently announced “High School Years” expansion for The Sims 4 will include customized clothing from the community-driven Depop fashion market. The social e-commerce site aims to make fashion less wasteful by giving a new generation the opportunity to buy and sell products from both major brands and independent designers. The Sims 4 High School Years expansion is due to be released in July, and it will feature unique clothing designed by leading Depop vendors.

In the upcoming Sims 4 High School Years expansion, there will be a new town of Copperdale with trendy attractions and Copperdale High School. Teenage Sims will be able to enroll in school and participate in age-appropriate activities, such as attending classes, taking exams, playing football and dating. The Sims 4 expansion will apparently focus on youthful love, which should make “High School Years” an exciting role-playing game. The small town of Copperdale will be full of interesting places to explore, including a popular teen dating spot called Plumbite Pier. The High School Years supplement will be released on July 28 and will bring with it a new bright wardrobe.

The Sims tweeted that the “High School Years” expansion for The Sims 4 will feature new clothing designed by Depop designers Bella, Jeremy, Selena, Lapose and Shaan. A Sims 4 blog post reports that these new cosmetic items will be available at Copperdale’s thrift store and Thriftea hangout. Sims will be able to add value to the outfit by advertising it before selling it in the new in-game Trendi app. The post also includes interviews with five Depop salespeople who shed light on their fashion design philosophy. With these new outfits, the Sims 4 High School Years add-on can capture a real teenage experience.

While the “High School Years” will allow players to become digital teenagers, the recent “Sims 4 Werewolves” game pack instead allows them to become monstrous lycanthropes. The package presents Moonwood Mill, an atmospheric city filled with knowledge about werewolves and moonlit fields. The expansion allows players to create a werewolf character and join a pack of their fellow lycans to participate in dog activities. The Sims 4 Werewolves set is the perfect addition to the previously released vampire-centric game set, allowing two classic monsters to dramatically collide with each other.

The Sims 4 High School Years add-on promises to give you a real teenage experience, complemented by a modern style of clothing and fashionable cosmetics. The outfits of famous designers and Depop sellers will be transferred directly into the game, which will help make Copperdale a truly colorful and fashionable city. Players will be able to try on these new Depop things when the Sims 4 High School Years expansion is released on July 28.