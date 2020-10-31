The Sims 4 has been free for a short time!

Although the company that first comes to mind when it comes to free games is Epic Games, which gives players a free game every week and offers discounts, Steam has also started to increase opportunities to attract users.

The Sims 4 can only be played free for two days. If you have an intention to buy the game, you can download and play the game within this two-day period, making it easier to decide whether to buy it or not.

Developed by Maxis and The Sims Studio, the game was published by Electronic Arts in 2014. The Sims 4 has been a game that has managed to garner likes thanks to its wide platform support such as PC, Xbox One and MacOS.

This game, like the previous games in the series, did not fall off the bestseller list for a long time when it was released. It is a remarkable feature that you have the authority to do what you want to do in the real world by managing a character, aiming to offer the power to create and control people in the virtual world to the fullest.



