The Sims 4 gets a collection with supernatural items

Expanding the amount of resources available for use in The Sims 4, Electronic Arts and Maxis announced the launch of a new collection of items entitled Supernatural Object Collection.

In this launch, Sims prepare to live with supernatural companions in one of the new haunted plots, which promises excitement during the nights due to the specters capable of causing mischief and confusion (including here the possibility of participating in a mediumistic session to invoke the ghost Guinho).

It is also possible to calm specters, summon skeletal maid Cassilda to help with housework and even master the new Medium skill to impress Guinho and earn a Paranormal Investigation license.

The Sims 4 Supernatural Object Collection will be available from January 26 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.