The Sims 4 Gets A Carnival Pack With Pabllo Vittar

The Sims 4: Carnival is about a month away, and to celebrate the occasion within The Sims 4, Electronic Arts announced a partnership with singer and model Pabllo Vittar to deliver to players the themed pack Kit Moda Bloco de Carnaval.

The kit in question will be available to the public from February 3rd in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, expanding the list of theme packs made through partnerships for the game.

To celebrate this partnership, a clip with the song Buzina, by Pabllo Vittar, was made available on the net, where we can see some of these items present in the package:

In fact, those who enjoy the game will realize that this same track, present on the album Não Para Não, was also recorded in Simlish and can be heard by the characters within the game.

Finally, Electronic Arts commented, “This new content encourages Sims to embody the confidence and creativity of one of the world’s biggest cultural celebrations through dynamic clothing, makeup, and accessories for all Sims.”

