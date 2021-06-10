The Sims 4 Dates Its Next Expansion Pack, Village Life

The Sims 4: The veteran Electronic Arts video game continues to receive content in the form of new features and more. EA has announced the release date of the new expansion pack for The Sims 4, the successful life simulation title developed by Maxis. The North American company has revealed that Life in the Town will be available from July 22 on all platforms, that is, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

Through this unpublished content, which can be purchased for € 39.99, players will have the opportunity to become shepherds in the idyllic town of Villagallina de la Bolsona. If you are tired of the hustle and bustle of the city, you may be interested in visiting this utopian version of the countryside in this welcoming town: grow your own products, raise and befriend animals, as well as learn to experience new ways of connecting with Mother Nature. .

Retreat in the field

“The Sims 4 offers players a variety of activities and places that extend their Sims’ experience, and Village Life will offer them a wealth of new ways to embrace village life,” explains Antonio Romeo, Producer of The Sims 4 Life in the village. “This pack allows Sims to live a self-sufficient lifestyle, and we hope players live out their fantasies of building a charming country house in the new world, Villagallina de la Bolsona.”

According to the press release, Sims can now join a tight-knit community to explore life in the country. From now on, they will have to learn about the traditions, enjoy a picnic or visit the forest. In addition, they can master the basics of cross stitching or visit the El Abrazo del Gnomo tavern.

In addition to growing fruits and vegetables or buying fresh ingredients at the market, Sims can raise animals in their own garden. Earning the trust of wildlife? Indeed, it will also be a possibility.