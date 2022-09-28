“The Simpsons” won a major victory in the ratings of the premiere week, which is not very good for television in general

Modern TV viewing habits continue to change from year to year as streaming services continue to drain paying customers from the linear sphere where cable and satellite TV have dominated for so long. The last fatal sign (or sigh?) This was the most important week of the autumn television premieres this year, which largely suffered average losses of viewers and ratings compared to the same week in 2021. But Fox managed to achieve something like a victory in the face of the competition, boasting a small surge across the board, and the premiere of the 34th season of The Simpsons surpassed all others with the most impressive demographic rating of 18-49 among all non-sports programs for the week. Which is certainly great news for Homer and Marge, but also a kind of killer diagnosis for linear television in general.

How The Simpsons Won the Ratings Game in Premiere Week

As has often been the case over the years, “The Simpsons” enjoyed the fruits of its Sunday evening introductory timeslot, which immediately follows the conclusion of the NFL game “FROM.” As the Week 3 daytime telecast ran for a long time, other shows were postponed to a later date, although a significant portion of the general audience watched Fox during the first week of its animated comedy block. The episode of Habeas Tortoise, based on a conspiracy theory related to the zoo, attracted 4.14 million viewers thanks to the Springfield wrestlers, as well as the latest guest guest of the veteran “Think like a Criminal” Joe Mantegna.

“The Simpsons” didn’t get the biggest overall unsportsmanlike audience for the week with such statistics — it was 60 minutes, and “Chicago Fire” earned the most views among all scripted programs for the week — the animated comedy really scored the highest score when it comes to viewers aged 18 to 49. According to SpoilerTV, the first season received a rating of 1.41, which was not only the highest number, but also the only unsportsmanlike offer that surpassed a rating of 1.0. Which is just depressing for everything else.

Although this result obviously depends so much on the NFL audience, it’s still strangely impressive that a show that has been broadcast longer than literally all of its entertainment-based competitors is still able to support the largest crowds of young people. Only Ralph Wiggum can understand such logic. I can only imagine that the first big episode of this year’s “House of Horrors” will gather an even bigger audience, as it will be a full-length parody of Stephen King’s “It”. But this assumption may be completely wrong, given how rarely TV shows gather a large audience after the premiere week, with the exception of one-time bursts in the middle of the season and in the season finale.

Why the victory of The Simpsons is a defeat for television in general

Even as viewers face setbacks such as DirecTV’s Sunday ticket outages in Weeks 1 and 2, the NFL remains a monolith in the ratings game despite some small quarantine-related downturns raising concerns about the future of sports as linear television’s biggest saving grace. But with Amazon Prime snapping up Thursday night football and Sunday Ticket likely to switch to a streaming service in 2023, those concerns will undoubtedly start afresh after the current season ends. Obviously, this will not lead to a complete reduction in the number of live broadcasts on Sunday afternoons, but the smaller these groups are, the smaller the total TV audience will become.

Because even though “The Simpsons” enjoyed its secondary NFL audience, the comedy’s 4.14 million viewers are obviously significantly less than the 12.1 million who watched FROM, not to mention the 26 million+ who tuned in to the game itself. It’s easy to imagine that a large percentage of that total switched to NBC for Sunday Night Football, which easily won prime time with nearly 18 million viewers and an 18-49 5.0 demo rating.

Until we get to the point where every network can broadcast new NFL games every night of the week before prime time-which will never happen—the kind of backward success the Simpsons enjoys will remain the norm for linear television. Maybe one day Fox will decide to insert “The Masked Singer” or a meaningful drama into this post-NFL slot to reap the benefits of those ratings to a greater extent, but until then Wednesday’s proudest loser (Bart Simpson) is the king of the demonstrations. . How far have we come from major producers trying to fit full episodes of the show in between halves?

New episodes of The Simpsons are broadcast on Fox every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET, unless otherwise delayed due to NFL overruns. While waiting to see what’s next in Springfield, you can watch the first 33 seasons with a Disney+ subscription, which will also give fans access to various short crossovers released since he joined the platform.