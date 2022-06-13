The Simpsons: Springfield is getting Smaller (it’s hurting the series)

Springfield has always been full of inconsistencies, but the city is getting smaller, and that’s hurting the Simpsons. The ever-changing nature of Springfield’s geography has been a funny joke since the show’s inception, but earlier seasons weren’t without some degree of realism. Over the course of 33 seasons of The Simpsons, the characters’ backstory was revised, the time frame changed, and the once-rich identity of the city was gradually erased.

The contradictions of the city are effectively combined with the ignorance of its inhabitants. A huge number of Springfield characters are prone to the mentality of the crowd, but change their position on the topic in the blink of an eye, easily succumbing to the catchy melody a la “Marge against the monorail” and “Bart after dark”. However, The Simpsons created a living, breathing city in which everyone had their own story, from the titled family to the teachers of the Springfield Elementary School, the Springfield nuclear power plant and the Krastilu Studio.

Springfield was physically expanding: new locations opened every season, but were quickly forgotten, for example, Duff Gardens or the deadly oil field in West Springfield. But with this, the history of the city has become much smaller. While minor characters were once used infrequently, they are now crowded with mass scenes, creating the feeling that Springfield has shrunk. The Simpsons has redone so much of its backstory that it feels like the characters no longer have a life of their own. Those who never knew each other before the first few seasons suddenly grew up together. Characters who once had a past outside of Springfield found themselves tied to the city, abandoned their individuality in favor of a common and much less interesting mass identity.

The Simpsons have never been strict about continuity. Some characters were significantly changed — Waylon Smithers was black in the first season, and Homer’s voice changed by the second season. However, despite these changes, Springfield felt like a real city populated by strangers. Although memorable characters often appeared together at town meetings, ordinary citizens usually participated in mass scenes. Some characters, such as Krusty the clown and McBain’s star Rainier Wolfcastle, were used much more sparingly. It made sense since they were considered celebrities. Whenever they encountered the Simpson family, it was perceived as a welcome surprise. It was only natural that they would not interfere with Homer and Bart’s daily life, unlike the owner of the power plant, Mr. Burns, or neighbor Ned Flanders. However, in later seasons of The Simpsons, these supposed celebrities regularly appear as background characters. This pointless fanservice devalues The Simpsons and makes Springfield seem absurdly small.

Some characters need to get closer over time, but constant episodes from supporting players make their lives mundane. The early and best seasons of The Simpsons featured natural progression as the characters became more familiar, such as Chief Wiggum’s frequent run-ins with the Simpsons family. In part, the Simpsons’ sympathy was due to a certain friendship, while other characters had a more ambiguous past. The first seasons made Homer and Barney childhood best friends, before Lenny, Carl and Mo teamed up in flashbacks in the 13th season of “The Miss Years”. Flashback stories are now overloaded with useless cameos with completely different characters, such as Mayor Quimby and Sideshow Mel, forced to get into Homer’s childhood. Homer didn’t seem to know Smithers before he joined the power plant, but they were forced to go to high school together. Bart’s teacher, Edna Krabappel, repeatedly mentioned moving to Springfield after the divorce and getting used to the eccentricity of the city, but this was canceled by a short cameo in the 18th season of “Springfield Up”, in which Edna, a teenager, was with everyone else.

These retcons are hurting the Simpsons’ relationship, especially because the characters rarely admit to their shared history. Edna’s origin was ignored to add her to a colorful but empty background. Springfield shrank, undermining the idea of the “22 stories about Springfield” of the seventh season of The Simpsons. Alternative stories are erased when the townspeople return to the same past, and the series loses any sense of the big world that defined the Golden Age of the Simpsons.