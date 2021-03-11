The Simpsons: see the look of J.J.Abrams in a new episode

J.J.Abrams, one of the most successful filmmakers in Hollywood in recent years, will make his cameo in the next episode of The Simpsons. The director and producer behind the latest films from successful franchises like Star Wars and Star Trek will be in Springfield to thwart a plan outlined by Homer.

The episode that will feature J.J. will air next Sunday (14) and is titled “Do Pizza Bots Dream of Electric Guitars”. In the plot, “Homer tries to reunite a band formed by robots from his youth, however, Abrams manages to catch them first”.

20th Television took the opportunity to publicize the first image of the episode, revealing what J.J.Abrams will look like in The Simpsons.

In the picture, we can see that Homer is apparently trying to lie or hide something from the director – perhaps the Star Wars droids that appear under the singing bull lying on the sidewalk. Lisa and Bart also appears in the image, standing next to Abrams and visibly concerned about the situation. Check out:

The Simpsons renewed for two more seasons

The Simpsons was recently renewed by 20th Television for the next two seasons – the 33rd and 34th in the animated series. With this, the program will reach the incredible mark of 757 chapters shown on TV. Episode number 700 will air on March 26.

Matt Groening, creator of the series, commented on the renewal “Everyone on the Simpsons team is thrilled to be renewed once again. We are already planning many surprises for the viewers ”.

About J. J. Abrams

J.J.Abrams is involved in major movie franchises, as stated earlier, but has also been producing some successful TV shows. Among the latest works, highlight to the HBO series Lovecraft Country and Westworld and the miniseries 11.22.63.

His first successful works on TV were Felicity, Alias ​​and Lost.

In theaters, in addition to Star Wars and Star Trek, another franchise that has Abrams as a producer is Mission: Impossible – Abrams is even producing the next two films in the franchise.

At the end of February the news came that he will be involved in the reboot of Superman films in theaters through his production company, Bad Robot.