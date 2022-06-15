The Simpsons Screenwriter Has Misunderstood Homer’s Classic Phrase for 25 Years

The screenwriter and producer of “The Simpsons” Josh Weinstein finally understands the classic remark of Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) after 25 years. Originally broadcast as a series of short films from Tracy Ullman’s entertainment show, The Tracy Ullman Show, The Simpsons debuted on Fox in 1989. It is currently the longest-running sitcom and scripted series in the history of American television. The Simpson family from Springfield, USA, consists of Homer, Marge (Julie Kavner), Lisa (Yardley Smith), Bart (Nancy Cartwright) and Maggie.

Over the years, The Simpsons has created many classic moments and phrases that have remained in popular culture. For example, Homer’s irritated grunt “D’oh” was successfully introduced into the American lexicon and was included in the Oxford English Dictionary in 2001. However, one such line baffled the former Simpsons writer for decades. In episode 12 of Season 5, “Bart Becomes Famous,” Bart slips away from an excursion to a box factory, which alarms Director Skinner and Mrs. Krabappel (Marcia Wallace). When Skinner fails to find the boy after counting to three, Mrs. Krabappel decides to call Bart’s parents. The phone rings at the Simpsons’ house, where Marge barely answers because she ran out of the shower in a towel. Mrs. Krabappel calls Homer at work, and he also runs to the phone in a towel. Homer answers the phone and says, “Hello? You’ll have to speak up, I’m wearing a towel.”

On Twitter, Weinstein admitted that he finally understood the joke from The Simpsons series 25 years ago. In response to @SpimpsonsQOTD, a Twitter user who posts a new quote from the show every day, Weinstein reported that he had misinterpreted the joke for decades. Weinstein explained that someone recently told him that the joke was about people with long hair wearing towels on their heads and hearing poorly when answering the phone. Unfortunately, explaining the joke made him like the joke less. Read what the author wrote below.

For 25 years I assumed (and I liked it) that it was just a non-sequitur, but then someone explained that this is what people with long hair say when they cover their wet hair (and ears) with a towel after a shower when they answer the phone. Telephone. Makes 100% sense, but also makes me like jokes less.

Weinstein’s suggestion that it was just an inconsistency is consistent with Homer’s character. He is often portrayed as a cute buffoon who often makes comments that don’t seem to make sense in the situation. However, a reference in a joke to a line of towels with long hair, especially coming from a character who has only three hairs on his head, is a funny way to subvert a familiar image.

The Simpsons has been broadcast for almost 33 years and has produced some of the most memorable moments in the history of American sitcoms, as well as revolutionizing the animation medium for television. More than 700 episodes were produced in the series, and there had to be jokes in it that did not fit into the minds of the audience. When the 34th season of The Simpsons returns in the fall, the series is likely to present more unforgettable moments that will be referenced for decades.