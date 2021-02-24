The Simpsons say goodbye to teacher Edna Krapabelle!

Disney + was a big hit when it hosted the Simpsons. Fans must say goodbye to Madame Krapabelle today. Disney + hit the nail on the head with the Simpsons. It must be said that fans of the series are very loyal. Besides, they had to say goodbye to Bart’s teacher. Not easy then.

And for good reason, during last Sunday’s episode, the Simpsons paid tribute to Marcia Wallace as Ms. Krapabelle.

Disney +: the Simpsons say goodbye to Bart’s teacher Edna Krapabelle!

The Disney + platform cannot broadcast only joy and laughter. Sometimes emotional moments are necessary.

So Ms. Krapabelle’s death is one of them. The character’s interpreter, Marcia Wallace then died in 2013 after a long illness kept secret. She had lent her voice to the cartoon for 23 years.

Because of this, it was then decided that his character was also going to die. Something to make all Disney + subscribers very sad.

The Simpsons showrunner has therefore agreed to discuss the death of Bart’s teacher. But this idea weighed heavily on him. Not easy then!

So the show crew decided to find a nice way to get this news out to viewers. For a few moments, the character made a comeback in the series using old recordings.

The scene was therefore broadcast last Sunday on Disney +. Bart then discovers Mrs. Krapabelle’s diary.

In fact, two lines already spoken by the voice actor were used during this very touching scene.

Al Jean then explains, “We’ve never had a chance to say goodbye to him on the show, and this is a small attempt to do so. She was loved so much by everyone who worked on The Simpsons, that we just wanted to give her one last moment on the show, in her memory. ”

The dubbing star is deceased at the age of 70. Marcia Wallace will therefore remain in the hearts of all Simpsons fans.

All his talent is still present on Disney + in the episodes. In fact, its fans should not be long in showing their admiration. To be continued.