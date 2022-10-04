The Simpsons Producer Admits To Being “Nervous” About The Cancellation Culture

The producer of The Simpsons, Al Jean, admitted that he was “nervous” about the cancellation culture.

The showrunner discussed the criticism faced by the beloved series, including from the point of view of the image of Apu Nahasapimapetilon and how the responsible persons adapted.

“Well, it’s important to know your audience, and if you lose your audience, then you’ve made a really big mistake,” Jin told Metro. “I also think it’s important for comedians to be able to engage in satire.”

He continued: “I think about people like Kathy Griffin, who was criticized for satire. And I continue, there is a danger when we tell comedians what is funny and what is not.

“You can say, ‘I don’t like it,’ or you don’t want to laugh… Do you want to buy or watch? That’s great, keep following us. But from the point of view of the vision: “Oh, this is allowed speech,” I get very nervous when you go down this slope.”

Al Jean also recently revealed his list of stars he’d like to play in The Simpsons, with John Lennon confidently topping the list.

“Many of those that I would call a dream will never be included, like John Lennon or Neil Armstrong,” he said.

“We tried to get a few US presidents recently and they refused, so it was kind of the Holy Grail that we never found.”