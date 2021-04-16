The Simpsons: Bitcoin’s rise predicted in the series? Look!

The Simpsons: What do The Simpsons and the rise of Bitcoin have in common? Let’s find out! The Simpsons is one of the oldest American TV shows and is known to have made several frighteningly accurate predictions.

Episode 18 of Fox’s 32nd season of animation, for example, entitled “Burger Kings”, shows Marge Simpson apparently addicted to stock trading, specifically with a fictional stock of Ex-cellent Burger, a vegetable-based hamburger chain, run by billionaire Monty Burns.

While Marge checks the performance of the shares in an episode of the Crazy Cash program, a possible parody of Mad Money, by Jim Cramer, the real-time data from the fictional stock channel shows Bitcoins accompanied by a green infinity symbol.

The idea of ​​infinitely priced Bitcoin seems to indicate that the creators of the program are either very optimistic about the digital market, or believe that the system will fall apart.

The on-screen banner also showed GameStop’s shares increasing by 1 trillion and instantly falling by 2 trillion in The Simpsons world.

Meanwhile, the TV presenter jokes with enthusiasm: “Buy, buy, buy! Then, when you hear rumors that indicate a problem, sell before anyone else!”, With no specific reference to an action.

Furthermore, Tesla’s stock was another funny prediction in the program, for which the quote range stated directly: “If you have to ask, you can’t pay.”

The cryptocurrency had already appeared on the series in the 13th episode of the 31st season, called “Frinkcoin”. Actor Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory, referred to him at the time as the “money of the future”.

Previous predictions about the program that surprisingly came true include Kamala Harris’ purple opening suit, the election of former President Donald Trump, the discovery of the Higgs Boson equation and a major plot twist in Game of Thrones.

What other Simpsons predictions do you remember?