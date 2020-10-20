The Silk Road Story: Where Did $ 7 Billion Bitcoin Go?

With Silk Road, one of the most extraordinary cases in internet history, the US government seized tens of thousands of Bitcoins. All of these Bitcoins were auctioned off, and some names you’ve heard of in the cryptocurrency world, perhaps elsewhere, bought a large amount of Bitcoins from this auction. Those names who paid much lower than their current value for thousands of Bitcoins at that time became millionaires. So was all Ulbricht’s Bitcoins that much? What happened to those who could not be captured?

The foundation story of Silk Road

The first modern definition of “darknet” market can be made for Silk Road. Silk Road operated as a hidden Tor service, and users could surf anonymously and securely without being stuck with potential traffic monitoring. Or wasn’t it?

Silk Road opened an “online marketplace” in 2011 after a 6-month preparation period. Initially, accounts were distributed to a limited number of sellers via auction. Later, each new member was able to continue their transactions by paying a fixed fee for the seller account. While this free and anonymous world offers many privileges; Those who want to engage in illegal activities whetted their appetite. Some villains were doing their best to turn it into a drug dealing platform, and Silk Road was getting an increasing reputation. There was comfort over the drug dealers on Silk Road; They thought they were anonymous and could not be tracked, but they were wrong.

FBI said “stop” over time

In October 2013, the FBI closed Silk Road and arrested Ross Ulbricht, the site’s founder and director, who called himself “Dread Pirate Robert”. Tens of thousands of Bitcoins on Ross Ulbricht’s personal computer were seized. Ulbricht was convicted of 7 separate crimes by the US Federal Court in 2014 and sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

According to the FBI’s official statements, Silk Road was the most comprehensive online crime market ever. Thousands of vendors on Silk Road have supplied hundreds of kilograms of illegal drugs and other prohibited services to more than 100,000 buyers. These vendors laundered hundreds of millions of dollars by illegal means.

American government sold all at auction

144 thousand Bitcoins, which were seized throughout the case, were sold by auction in 4 mails. These Bitcoins were seized from digital wallets on the laptop of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht. The first auction was held with 30 thousand Bitcoin in June 2014; The last auction took place in November 2015.

The government has published an application form that must be filled in to participate in the auction. Individuals approved by the federals participated in the auctions. Many names from the business world attended this auction. Among the approved participants were institutional rather than business people. Besides these, there were two such names; they would have their names written in gold on the “Richest Bitcoin Owners” list thanks to the Bitcoins they bought in this auction.

They bought thousands of Bitcoins through auctions; they became millionaires

Barry Silbert, who deserves the nickname “The King of Crypto” which means the King of Crypto, participated in the auction held in 2014 and bought 48 thousand Bitcoins. The money Silbert paid for these 48 thousand Bitcoins was 17 million dollars. Looking at the current price of Bitcoin, the value of Bitcoins that Silbert buys exceeds $ 570 million.

Another name that aspired to the seized Bitcoins of Ross Ulbricht was American entrepreneur and investor Tim Cook Draper. After veteran entrepreneur Barry Silbert, he bought 30,000 Bitcoins in an auction he attended. Draper paid a total of $ 29 million for these Bitcoins in the auction. Currently, the total value of 30 thousand Bitcoins is over 350 million dollars.

This story also has a loser: Ross Ulbricht

If there is a loser in this story, it must be Ross Ulbricht. Born in 1984, Ulbrict, the founder of Silk Road, was arrested in 2013. As a result of successive hearings after his arrest, the Manhattan federal jury convicted Ulbrict of 7 separate activities such as money laundering, hacking, conducting narcotics through the internet and continuing a criminal enterprise. Ulbrict, who had no previous criminal record, actually accused not of illegal drug dealing, but of setting up and running a site suitable for selling them by someone else; As a result, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Although he was a criminal and convict before the law, many people felt that the sanctions imposed on Ulbrict were disproportionate. There was even a section who simply didn’t think about it and made strikes, marches, and protests for Ulbrict. Over 300,000 signatures have been collected so far on the online platform created to mitigate the double life sentence given to Ulbricht.

Still 444 thousand bitcoins lost

Although Silk Road has been closed for more than 7 years, 444 thousand Bitcoins traded on the platform are still not found. Although the USA has put up nearly 174 thousand Bitcoins that it can seize to auction and made many people rich; most people do not know that this is more than 2 times lost Bitcoin But a recent report makes predictions about the fate of these Bitcoins.

According to the report posted on the Mysteryarchive.com site, there are about $ 5.3 billion of Bitcoins that have not yet been accounted for in the Silk Road case overall. According to the author of the report, it is impossible to conclude the case without anything worth over $ 5 billion, and it will continue to be the biggest mystery of Silk Road unless the issue is resolved.

There are quite striking claims about where the lost Bitcoins are. Known as Silk Road’s mentor, Vaiety Jones said that an FBI agent nicknamed “diamond” started harassing him for Bitcoins, whose whereabouts are unknown and the authorities failed to seize.

Jones, whose hanging name is Roger Clark, said, “I definitely don’t have lost Bitcoins and Diamond can burn the world to find out where it is.” Jones claimed that the FBI officer accused of robbery and bullying had also blackmailed him, and during his speeches he said that he earned an average of $ 1 million per month in this way. Many sources claim that two federal agents with the task in the Silk Road investigation played two-sided and stole thousands of Bitcoins. This may explain where some of the lost Bitcoins are located.

The cryptocurrency world may never discover where the lost BTC cache is, and how much is really lost remains only speculation. But no matter what, while the Bitcoins seized in the Silk Road case were richer for some, they also caused serious problems for others. But what do you think might have happened to the lost Bitcoins?



