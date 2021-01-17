The Signifier alternates good plot and sleepy gameplay

The Signifier is the newest game from the small Chilean studio Playmestudio, but despite its modest team, it has a very bold premise when diving head first into the human psyche as a pretext to develop a psychological thriller. It is a very interesting idea that, unfortunately, stumbles on the natural barriers imposed by the chosen genre.

We have here another walking simulator, which already makes it a very “love or hate” game due to the simple polarizing nature of its gameplay: for those who only seek a good story without greater challenges or obstacles, it is certainly worth checking out their creative narrative and engaging, but those who want a less passive journey, with plenty of action, meaningful interactions and more busy gameplay should fall asleep.

A mystery to break your head

In the plot of The Signifier we follow the neuroscientist Frederick Russel, the inventor of a technology that forever changed the world of forensic investigators. After all, thanks to his machine, it is now possible to dive into the minds of crime victims and then explore their latest memories and conscious and unconscious information that were recorded there in order to search for clues to unveil murders.

It is a very cool idea that has good ramifications both in the field of science fiction and in the good use of concepts from the best psychoanalytic literature, both explored early in the game, since it starts with the protagonist being informed of the death of executive Johanna Kasr. As she was an important figure in a technology company, the case is surrounded by mystery and her services are hired in secret.

The biggest draw and grace of the game is to use Frederick’s machine to plunge into Johanna’s mind, and then investigate every corner of the scene to learn a little more about her troubled past. There are plenty of twists and turns, but obviously we will not bring any spoilers in our analysis, not least because gradually solving the case, whether interacting with other people or turning over the objects of the phases is one of the main attractions of the journey.

Especially since you will interact with different versions of almost everything that comes ahead, since The Signifier spreads its gameplay between segments in the real world, other parts within the victim’s objective memory, and also in his subjective memory, in an important distinction both in terms of thematic and visual. The visual balconies to distinguish these three worlds are very good!