The showrunners of “Harley Quinn” talk about the third season, the release of Ayer Cut, Poison Ivy live and much more

D.C.”s Harley Quinn showrunners, Patrick Schumaker and Justin Halpern, discuss the third season of their show in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Hannah Saulik at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego. They reveal the Easter egg #ReleaseTheAyerCut, how they almost used Zack Snyder. , the secret of creating a live Harleavy and much more.

00:00 — Intro 00:28 — Harleavy’s “Eat, Blow Up, Kill” tour initially had even more machinations 01:17 — The key to Coming up with Poison Ivy Live for Harley Quinn Margot Robbie02:50 — How “Harley Quinn” brought the Best Version of Poison Ivy to Life 04:25 — The showrunners of “Harley Quinn” talk about the codpiece and the extensive catalog of villains in the series 05:12 — How the episode “The Court of Owls” surprised the showrunners of “Harley Quinn”06:42 — Easter Egg #ReleaseTheAyerCut in Harley Quinn Season 308:00 — How “Harley Quinn” almost used Zack Snyder as a character, but eventually settled on James Gunn 09:25 — Just praise for Alan Tudyk (Clay Face) and Lake Bell (Poison Ivy) 10:15 — “Harley Quinn” Showrunners tease the finale that will change the rules of the game and prepare 4 season