The showrunner spoke about the chances of an Arrowverse crossover in the 9th season of The Flash

“Flash” showrunner Eric Wallace talks about whether there will be any crossovers of the “Arrow Universe” in season 9 when the series returns in 2023. Since the premiere of “Arrow” in 2012, “Arrow Universe” has become one of the largest franchises of the CW, which will be ten years old at the moment. October. After “Arrow” was launched, it became the beginning of a huge shared universe with several spin-offs being launched year after year. Due to the fact that the interconnected universe is growing every season, this has given The CW the opportunity to hold annual Arrowverse crossovers. Over the years, Arrowverse has hosted cross-events such as Crisis on Earth-X, Elseworlds, Invasion, and Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Although “Crisis on Infinite Earths” became the most ambitious Arrowverse crossover between 2019 and 2020, it was planned that the paths of the show still intersect. Initially, Superman, Lois and Batwoman were going to hold an event consisting of two parts. However, since then, the global COVID-19 pandemic has prevented Arrowverse shows from any type of crossover due to the huge risk factors associated with combining multiple productions. The closest The CW came to a crossover was in the 8th season of The Flash, when they had a 5-episode “Armageddon” event. In “Armageddon”, designed to create a sense of intersection, Barry Allen teamed up with “Black Lightning”, “Batwoman”, “Atom”, “Green Arrow” and many others from other shows.

When the 8th season of “Flash” ended, the show will return to the 9th season sometime in 2023. After the Season 8 finale, Deadline talked to “Flash” showrunner Wallace about season 9 and beyond. When asked if there are any plans for the 9th season of The Flash to create Arrowverse crossovers, Wallace confirmed that nothing is set in stone at the moment, sharing the following:

I don’t have a point yet. This is usually handled by The CW, the network. There are no such plans at the moment, but I may call tomorrow.

Even if there is a crossover, there are only a few Arrowverse shows left with which the 9th season of “Flash” could work next year. Earlier this year, the CW canceled “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Batwoman,” and DC TV newcomer Naomi as part of a massive downsizing due to the network being put up for sale. Although the action of “Stargirl” does not take place on “Earth-Prime”, it borders on the “Arrow Universe” due to what happens on the rebooted version of Earth-2, and Jay Garrick, played by John Wesley Shipp, is the link to “Flash”. Despite the fact that it began as part of the Earth-Prime Arrowverse, the finale of the second season of “Superman and Lois” revealed that it actually takes place in another universe.

Although the 9th season of “Flash” may still feature “Arrow” characters from canceled shows, it depends on the availability of actors. Therefore, a crossover with the remaining DC series on the CW would be a more likely outcome. “Superman and Lois,” “Flash” and “Stargirl”—if the series gets a 4th season-can host a triple arrow multiverse on three different Earths, as long as it doesn’t violate any COVID—19 protocols for productions. Although the 9th season of “Flash” has not yet been confirmed as the last, this is not a guarantee that the 10th season of “Flash” will take place, which means that the show does not have much time left to make crossovers before it ends. Hopefully, depending on what all the remaining Arrowverse shows are planning for 2023, there will be some kind of crossover in season 9 of The Flash.