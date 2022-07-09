The showrunner of the third season of The Boys confirmed that Major Super will eventually return

Attention! There are spoilers ahead for the finale of the third season of “Boys”.

EP for boys Eric Kripke revealed whether Queen Maeve (Dominic McElligott) will return after her apparent departure in the third season. The destructive and darkly humorous superhero show Prime Video focuses on the vigilante gang of the same name who join forces to destroy the Seven, a team of corrupt and commercialized superheroes and Vought International, their corporate licensing conglomerate. The premiere of “Boys” took place in 2019 and turned into one of the most successful shows of its time, earning rave reviews and being nominated for prestigious awards. The third season ended with an eight-episode screening on Friday, July 8, 2022, and filming of the fourth season of “Boys” will begin in August.

As fans and critics note, the finale of the third season of “Boys” caused controversy. The episode still yielded some satisfactory conclusions on various storylines, and Maeve’s arc was probably fleshed out in the best possible way. As soon as Maeve realizes that the Boy Soldier can kill everyone nearby, she jumps out of the window with him, withstanding his energy explosion to protect her allies. While the public assumes she is dead, it is later revealed that Maeve is alive, although she lost all her powers in the process. Free from the super curse, Maeve reunites with her girlfriend Elena (Nicola Correia-Damud) and tells Starlight (Erin Moriarty) that she will start life anew in a distant city where the Homelander could not find her. It seems that Maeve’s role in “Boys” is over, although her indefinite departure will not necessarily be permanent.

Now, in an interview with TVLine, Kripke talked about whether the audience saw Maeve in “Boys” for the last time. EP admits that after everything is over for Maeve, the character will be absent from the series for a while. But given that she’s alive and still there, she always has a chance to return to the show in the future. In fact, Kripke insists that Maeve will definitely return before the show ends, as “the series definitely won’t end if we don’t see Maeve again.”

The boys took a very different path in their approach to Maeve’s fate than in the original comics. In the comic, Maeve heroically dies, sacrificing herself to save Starlight from Homelander. But Kripke didn’t want that for Maeve in “Boys.” He emphasizes that despite the brutality and bloodshed, the “Boys” have a moral foundation, and since Maeve made the right choice, she never had a plan to kill her, so her happy ending was well deserved. In addition, Kripke also knows against the “Bury Your Gays” trope in TV shows and movies; Therefore, it didn’t make sense to him for Boys to aimlessly kill Maeve, who is bisexual, when she logically could have a better future.

While she’s gone, Maeve will surely be missed in The Boys. Nevertheless, despite her absence, it is nice to see that her growing up has provided her with a better life, and now she is finally free and with the person she loves. However, it will be interesting to see how the “Boys” bring Maeve back before the final finale. Although she is happy now, Maeve is at a disadvantage after losing her strengths. So if she pops up at some point in the future, there’s always a chance she’ll fall victim to Homelander’s barbarity. But, considering that the writers of “Kripke” and “Boys” want only good things for Maeve, we can assume that they will return her only in a different capacity — one in which she will not become a burden to others. Most likely, before the show ends, the Boys can allow Maeve and Billy to have a romantic date and give Maeve a new purpose and strength.