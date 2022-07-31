The showrunner of the show “Agents of Shield” refutes recent rumors about the secret invasion of Quake

Rumors of a multiverse version of Quake appearing in Secret Invasion have just been refuted by one of the creators of Agents of SHIELD. “Secret Invasion” is an upcoming series based on the Marvel cinematic universe, which will be released on the Disney+ streaming service in 2023. Agents Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), trying to stop the shape-shifting Skrull invasion from taking over the Earth. The show will also feature Dermot Mulroney, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo, as well as Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, Don Cheadle as the Warrior and Ben. Mendelssohn as Talos.

Due to the relationship of the two main characters with the disgraced SHIELD agency, which, as it turned out, was a cover for HYDRA during the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, there have long been rumors that there would be a connection with the ABC spin-off. The series “Agents of the Shield”, which lasted 7 seasons from 2013 to 2020. This included speculation about the appearance of star Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, also known as Earthquake, as a multiverse variant that allows the series to exist in a slightly different universe. She is an inhuman with the ability to use the power of vibration and create earthquakes, and has appeared in every episode of Agents of Shield. along with Ming-Na Wen as Melinda Mae and Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson.

On Twitter, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Showrunner and co-author Morissa Tancharoen responded to the rumors by quoting a CBR article on Twitter. The article stated that Quake would be included in the new origin story and that “the AoS creative team has given their blessing.” In a tweet with a quote, she vehemently condemned the idea of giving their blessing, saying, “This is the first time I’ve heard about it…”

While this tweet hints at discord within the MCU, it doesn’t necessarily mean the rumors are false. It’s still possible that Quake could appear in Secret Invasion, only without the blessing of those who participated in the original show, which would certainly cause some controversy given Tancharoen’s response. However, in September 2021, Bennett denied any involvement in the Secret Invasion as a Shiver, which gives even more credibility to Tancharoen’s Twitter post.

The main reason these rumors are circulating is Secret Invasion’s close ties with SHIELD. The fact that the MCU has had a lot of exciting cameos in their movies and shows lately could certainly indicate that there is more to come in one of the most anticipated upcoming Disney+ shows. There may well be Shield Agents there. cameos that haven’t been announced yet, as Marvel’s secrecy keeps such things a secret. However, it is more likely that this means the appearance of Agent Coulson, who is already an approved part of the MCU cinematic branch.