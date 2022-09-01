The showrunner of the series “House of the Dragon” resigns ahead of the second season

As the “House of the Dragon” continues to cause a furore, a shake-up in the production of the series was announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has decided to step down from his role.

Sapochnik was a showrunner alongside Ryan Condal on the first season of House of the Dragon; the duo also worked together to develop the spin-off from the very beginning. The series was recently renewed for a second season, and at the end of the first season, Sapochnik will no longer be a showrunner along with Kondal.

However, Sapochnik will remain the show’s executive producer. Earlier it was reported that Sapochnik did not want to subscribe to the “House of the Dragon”, but George R. R. Martin convinced him to join the production. Sapochnik, however, does not part with the show on bad terms, saying in a statement that the decision was “incredibly difficult.” He also stated that he was “deeply comforted” to learn that he was leaving the series in very capable hands, such as Alan Taylor, who will replace Sapochnik as co-showrunner.

Taylor had previously worked on Game of Thrones and seemed excited to be part of the franchise again. Taylor praised the world created by Kondal, Sapochnik and Martin in “House of the Dragon,” saying, “It’s a great pleasure and honor for me to return to HBO, immersed in the world of Targaryens.” In addition to working on shows such as “The Sopranos” and “Mad Men,” Taylor directed seven episodes of “Game of Thrones” throughout its run, the last of which was “Beyond the Wall” of the seventh season, an episode in which Jon Snow leads an expedition off the planet. a wall to catch the killing.

Although the move to replace Sapochnik can be seen as potentially dangerous for the future of the show, it seems that Sapochnik resigned of his own accord. It is clear that Sapochnik resigned when he did not dare to return to the franchise at all — it is known that some of the episodes of “Game of Thrones” that he shot had particularly grueling production cycles. Among these episodes is “The Long Night”, in which more than 55 night shots were shot in 11 weeks. Hosting a monumental show like “House of the Dragon” is likely to take a very long time, and since he stepped down as co-showrunner, HBO offered him a first-look contract to develop new projects for the network and allowed him to remain as an executive producer of the show. It’s an attractive deal, and one Shoemaker seemed very willing to accept it.

“House of the Dragon” airs Sundays on HBO.