The showrunner of the series “Flash” teases the return of the reverse Flash in season 9

The Flash showrunner teased that viewers may not have seen the end of Eobard Tone. The character played by Tom Kavanagh has a complicated history in the Arrowverse series. Kavanagh originally appeared in the series as Iris West’s ex-fiance Eddie Tone, although he died in the first season finale back in 2015. The actor had a chance to reappear in the series, continuing to play the descendant of his character Eobard Tone, also known as Reverse. – Flash, who took the form of Eddie after time travel from the future.

The most recent episode of The Flash was the Season 8 finale titled “Negative, Part Two”, which aired on June 29, 2022. In this episode, Kavanagh plays a Negative Reverse Flash who acts on behalf of all the Negative Forces. After a decisive battle with the Flash, the character seems to be destroyed forever.

During a posthumous session with TVLine discussing the Season 8 finale, The Flash’s showrunner Eric Wallace teased a bit about the future of Reverse-Flash in the series. Although he insists that Reverse-Flash and Negative Reverse-Flash are indeed dead, he reminds readers that “this is a comic book show.” In the comic book world, death isn’t necessarily always permanent, and he teases that the same could be the case with Reverse-Flash, saying it’s a “pretty safe bet” that “you might see Tom Kavanagh again.” Given the fact that Kavanagh has appeared in The Flash for 138 episodes already, it makes sense that he will somehow find his way back. Check out Wallace’s full quote below:

Reverse Flash and Negative Reverse Flash, like Frost, are dead. I mean, they’re dead. Now… having said that… it’s a comic book show, and I’m pretty sure there’s some reason in season 9 that you’re going to see Tom Kavanagh again. I won’t go into details, but it’s a pretty safe bet.

One of the reasons for such a climactic death of the Reverse Flash is that Wallace thought this episode would be the series finale for The Flash. Many series on the CW were abruptly canceled earlier this year, including the Arrowverse series DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Naomi and Batwoman. However, after the episode was written, they were informed that the series would be renewed for season 9, but they could not refuse every decision they made regarding the fates of the characters. Not knowing how to surpass themselves, they decided: “Let’s just kill him now, and we’ll take care of that later.”

Another thing to keep in mind about Wallace’s quote is that he didn’t promise exactly what form Kavanagh might appear in again. The actor has played numerous roles throughout the series, so while this quote may hint at the return of some form of Reverse Flash, it may also mean that Kavanagh will have another new role in the series. There are always a lot of unexpected twists in The Flash series, so no matter what happens, it will definitely delight long-time fans.