The showdown between Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop

The newly released K-Drama True Beauty continues to cause a buzz among fans of the webtoon, thanks to impeccable staging and excellent performances from the cast led by the talented Ga Moon Young, Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Yeop.

This Wednesday the production shared images of the male protagonists Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop in which the tense and conflictive relationship between their characters is shown.

Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) and Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop) used to be friends, but for some mysterious reason that hadn’t been revealed at first, their friendship broke up. It was later revealed that it was the death of a friend that caused the breakup.

The character of the protagonists’ friend is played in a cameo by K-Pop group SF9’s idol Cha Ni. Jung Se Yeon was the best friend of Lee Su Ho and Han Seo Joon, a young man with an optimistic and cheerful character that contrasted with the cold Su Ho and the harsh Seo Joon.

Although they are different, the three characters had a good friendship, so much so that they even wore the same bracelets as a symbol of brotherly union.

As is known by all, True Beauty is an adaptation of the popular webtoon of the same name by the creator Yaongy and revolves around the life of Lim Joo Kyung (Moon Ga Young), a shy comic book fan who changes her image after learn to master the art of makeup.

In the plot Lim Joo Kyung (Moon Ga Young) meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a popular student who has his own emotional scars, share secrets, and learn to heal through friendship and love.

Han Seo Joon watches Lee Su Ho smiling alongside Lim Ju Gyeong as he tells her, “Lee Su Ho, you looked happy after you killed your friend.” The comment sparked an emotional confrontation between the two characters.



