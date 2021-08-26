The shopping period on TikTok officially begins!

TikTok, one of the most used social media applications, introduced its new feature. Having made an agreement with Shopify, the company will offer users the opportunity to shop through the application.

Business accounts with a Shopify account and using TikTok will be able to take advantage of the shopping feature.

Users can shop on TikTok

Offering the opportunity to list product catalogs, TikTok will offer the opportunity to add a shopping tab to user profiles. Stating that the new feature will work in sync with the Shopify account, the officials underlined that the products can be transferred directly to the account.

The feature, which is still in the testing phase, draws attention with its similarity to the shopping feature on Instagram. You can click here to review the feature, which was first tested on Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics account, with your mobile device.

Making a statement at a press conference, Kyle Jenner said, “I built my business on social media. For this reason, I made an agreement with TikTok and activated the new feature in my account so that my followers can reach my products faster. I am very excited to be one of the first to try the new feature.” used the phrases.

The feature, which has not yet been activated in the TikTok web version, offers users the opportunity to purchase directly through the application.

The feature, which can be tested by users living in the USA and UK, will also be activated for Canadian users in September 2021. The company announced that the new feature will come to other countries in the coming months.