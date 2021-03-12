The shock of TikTok being banned for the second time!

TikTok, one of the most popular applications of recent times, has been banned in Pakistan once again due to its content that is objectionable. This means that the platform owned by ByteDance was banned for the second time after the 10-day shutdown in October.

TikTok has been a victim of the ban before

Last fall, TikTok was banned in Pakistan for featuring “immoral and” inappropriate “videos. However, the app was reactivated after a week and a half, when the company assured the Pakistani government that the videos would be audited in accordance with social norms and Pakistani law.

Now a high court in the city of Peshawar has ordered to ban the application, which has millions of users in the country, to comply with the rules of the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA), the government’s telecommunications regulator. In the decision, “PTA has instructed service providers to immediately disable access to the TikTok application in order to respectfully abide by the orders of the Peshawar Supreme Court.”

On the other hand, it is not entirely clear why the legality of TikTok in Pakistan is questioned and whether any video or trend in the application caused this. According to the news of Al Jazeera, the company also complained of Qaiser Rashid Khan, the President of the Peshawar Supreme Court, who alleged that it contains unacceptable content for the public.

The TikTok front, on the other hand, told The Verge, “TikTok is built on the foundation of creative expression with strong measures to keep inappropriate content away from the platform. In Pakistan, we have grown our local language audit team and have the necessary mechanisms to remove content that violates your community guidelines. We hope to serve the millions of users and content creators who find homes for creativity and entertainment in Pakistan ”.