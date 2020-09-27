The shock of Jessica, a teacher in Michoacán, being killed

Shock, indignation and protests have generated the murder of a young basic education teacher in the southern state of Michoacán, who had been reported by her relatives as missing, on the afternoon of Monday, September 21.

She is Jessica González Villaseñor, a 21-year-old girl, whose body was found in a wooded area of ​​the city of Morelia, the state capital.

According to the Michoacán Attorney General’s Office, the first examinations carried out Jessica had wounds in various parts of her body and it is presumed that she was strangled and the case could be investigated as femicide.

The young woman had recently graduated as a basic education teacher, but due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic she was teaching virtual classes from Morelia to a group of students assigned to her, in the neighboring state of Guanajuato, downtown Mexico.

The Michoacán prosecutor, Adrián López Solís reported that the main line of investigation points to a young man who is a fugitive and with whom he was seen for the last time four days ago, in a Morelia shopping center.

The disappearance was reported by Jessica’s family and friends during the night of September 21, after losing communication with her, for which the Prosecutor’s Office prepared and disseminated a search cell for the “Alba Alert” protocol.

Jessica’s disappearance led her family to carry out various protests in the Historic Center of Morelia, as well as outside the official residence Casa de Gobierno, where the governor of Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles, dispatches.

The outrage of family and friends received support from the population who joined the various protests in the state to demand justice and find the person responsible.

Researchers from the FGE used canine pairs and even a helicopter to search the southern wooded area of Morelia, the last location that the locator of her mobile phone dialed.

According to experts from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), Jessica’s body has characteristics that suggest that she was murdered hours after her disappearance.

Feminist collectives and social organizations protested this Friday night in the Historic Center of Morelia, demanding justice and threatening to radicalize their actions in search of the Prosecutor’s Office to clarify the crime and arrest the alleged perpetrators.

The governor and various politicians have published their condolences on their social media accounts, although thousands of citizens have also used these means to join the demand for justice for the young woman.

In Mexico, 34,608 intentional homicides and 1,012 femicides (gender-based murders) were registered during 2019 and, according to figures provided by security authorities a week ago, with data provided by the 32 state prosecutors, femicides increased from 74 in July to 78 in August.



