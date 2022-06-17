The Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Show demonstrates hip-hop skills in a choreographed dance video to the Doja Cat song “Vegas”

Move it or lose it! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt gave fans a glimpse of her dance moves by appearing in a choreographed video filmed at Doja Cat’s Vegas earlier this week.

A 16-year-old girl starred together with dancers from the Millennium Dance Complex in a room dedicated to the new Dodge Kat track from the Elvis soundtrack.

The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was front and center about two minutes into the video. She performed hip-hop with two other dancers before three more students jumped onto the dance floor.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Hamilton Evans/YouTube

Jolie-Pitt was wearing a black Beatles T-shirt and black slacks. She complemented the look with red sneakers and decided to put her hair in a bun.

Choreographer Hamilton Evans shared a 7-minute video on Sunday, June 12, showing off his moves during some clips.

The viral video is not the first time Jolie—Pitt has attracted attention with her dancing abilities. This summer, the girl hit the headlines because of her TikTok videos, which show her hip-hop performances to the songs “About Damn Time” by Lizzo and “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran.

While her parents have been fighting a complicated custody battle for years — Jolie, 47, and Pitt, 58, split in 2016 after two years of marriage and nine years together — they are both impressed by their daughter’s passion for art.

Doja Cat Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

“Brad and Angie are both very proud of themselves,” a source told Us Weekly on June 8. “They won’t have a problem if she wants to become a professional, but they don’t force it on her in any way.”

Jolie-Pitt’s interest in dancing has been going on for some time, and the insider added: “Shiloh loves to dance. She is very talented and has been attending these classes for several years.”

The teenager from Namibia is one of two children of the “Fight Club” actor and the “Tomb Raider” actress who have followed in their footsteps. Jolie-Pitt broke into voice acting in 2016 when she portrayed Shuai Shuai in “Kung Fu Panda 3” along with her mom, who voiced Tigress in all three animated films.

Vivien’s sister, for her part, appeared with Jolie in the 2014 film Maleficent, playing the young Aurora. Pitt and Jolie are also parents to Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and Vivienne’s twin brother, Knox, 13.