The Shiba Inu community continues to burn tokens! 1 billion tokens burned in the last 24 hours

Recently published data shows that in the last 24 hours, the popular joke currency of the shiba Inu community has burned about 1 billion SHIB tokens. Here are the details…

1 billion SHIB burned in the last 24 hours

According to the data provided by Shib Burn, over the past 48 hours, a huge army of SHIB has burned almost a billion SHIB tokens out of the total number of shiba inu circulating on the market.

The Shib Burn portal tracks cremations and from time to time provides a popular joke currency about the burning of shiba inu. According to the tweets published by the aforementioned service, over the past 24 hours, the Shiba community has transferred a total of 948.6 million SHIB to its e-wallet.

So much so that the shiba inu community deleted 607,530,847 SHIBS in the first 24 hours, and then 341,113,385 shiba inu were sent to unspent wallets and locked there forever.

The burned 948.6 million SHIB tokens are equivalent to 11,058 US dollars in fiat currency at the time of writing the content. On the other hand, the popular draw currency continues to trade at $0.00001229, down 3.24% over the past 24 hours.

Whales bought 110 billion SHIB

In addition, whales continue to buy SHIB on the decline, and then sell after the slightest surge, as they do everything possible to withdraw more and more SHIB tokens from circulation, hoping to see a rapid price increase.

According to the whale watching platform WhaleStats, a major Ethereum investor named “BlueWhale0073” has purchased 109,842,128,610 SHIB tokens, which is equivalent to 1,408,176 US dollars on SHIB.

Whale previously sold most of the purchased SHIBS, as it was included in the smallest part of the meme token portfolio.