The sharing of coach Jorge Jesus, with whom Ali Koç met, became the agenda!

In Fenerbahçe, it was claimed that President Ali Koç went to Portugal on his private plane and met with Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese coach’s share was on the agenda.

Unable to convince Joachim Löw, Fenerbahçe changed its course to Jorge Jesus. It was stated that Ali Koç, who flew to Portugal for the second time, mobilized all means to finish Jorge Jesus. President Koç’s agreement with the Portuguese coach is considered certain.

JORGE JESUS’ SHARING HAS BEEN AN EVENT

The reunion of Jorge Jesus with his technical team and the sharing of photos on social media recently attracted great attention in Portugal. Jesus’ message ‘We are gathered again for a new destination’ was also highlighted.

It was emphasized that the 67-year-old coach was in talks with a team for the new season. It was reported that Fenerbahçe is the most serious candidate for the experienced name.