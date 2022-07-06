The shape of the Hulk’s Creature Finally Made Him Stronger than the Original

The gamma-ray Hulk and the Thing from the Fantastic Four, involved in one of the most famous rivalries in comics, spent sixty years beating each other unconscious. But while the Creature’s endless reserves of stamina mean it never falls easily, even Stan Lee has confirmed that the Hulk will always be stronger. At least, that was the case until the Creature was able to enhance its own cosmic radiation-based powers with the Hulk’s gamma energy.

The transformation takes place in Jeff Loeb and Ed McGuinness’ Hulk #21, when the Red Hulk rebels against the villainous Intelligentsia. A super-smart group collected various forms of energy with the intention of giving the army of the Hulk the opportunity to overthrow the US government. Fortunately, the assembled Marvel heroes have received the same update: champions such as Thor, Captain America and Cyclops have received new, super-powered forms of the Hulk.

Among them was Ben Grimm, also known as the Creature from the Fantastic Four, who became stronger than ever before and was able to fight face to face with the Red Hulk. This version of the Creature was much bigger—clearly bigger than the original Hulk—and was covered in jagged rocks, with giant fists and an awkward gait. Due to the fact that the gamma energy pushed his emotions to the extreme, the Creature instantly became angry and began calling himself “Nothing”, a name that reflected the deep-rooted self-hatred that Ben feels for his inhuman form. Ed McGuinness’ notes on the Hulk-powered No-Thing design (published in the Hulk-Out Heroes #1 supplement) state that he is finally physically superior to the Hulk and “no longer in second place.”

Unfortunately for Ben, he can’t actually touch Bruce Banner’s Hulk. After the battle with the Red Hulk, the Creature takes on Captain Marvel and Spectrum before falling into old habits, squabbling with Johnny Storm’s Hulking Torch, reliving one of their old arguments, but this time abandoning aircraft carriers and risking hundreds of lives. Unlike the Hulk, who lives in peace until humanity attacks him, the Creature has never really come to terms with his transformation into a “monster”, always hoping that Reed Richards will find a way to turn it around. In the case of his transformation into the Hulk, Ben Grimm became his worst nightmare — an uncontrollable beast, endangering others and proving that every ignorant assumption ever made about him was correct.

The knowledge of the Hulk in the past made it very clear that those who receive the powers of the Hulk never completely lose them, even after death, so the Creature will always have the opportunity to restore its Hulk form and fight Bruce Banner’s Green Goliath. However, he is unlikely to cherish this potential advantage over the Hulk, as the Creature’s epic transformation means Ben Grimm now knows that no matter how much he feels he has lost his humanity, the worst may still be waiting for him while he puts his neck on the line to save others.