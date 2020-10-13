The shampoo that smells like Harry Styles

What does Harry Styles smell like? The shampoo that every fan should have, smells just like the singer. The Briton has gained fame in the last couple of years thanks to his classic rock and the metaphor of his songs, in which he has captured various feelings and emotions such as the pain of a broken heart or explicit references to certain taboo subjects, it is also a Fashion icon, but it seems that the mystery that every fan wants to solve is the scent that Harry Styles has.

Through social networks, a fan revealed that there is supposedly a shampoo with the same Harry Styles scent. The Herbal Essences product made with argan oil, widely used for hair care, supposedly has the same smell as the British, who in some interviews has declared that he is a fan of the aromas that activate your memory.

Harry Styles smells of something exotic, citrus fruits and vanilla, according to this shampoo, whose elaboration coincides with his favorite fragrance from the Tom Ford brand, which gives off the essence of vanilla and tobacco. The fashion icon and Gucci ambassador has not only wowed fans with his music, but also with his scent.

THE HARRY STYLES SHAMPOO YOU MUST HAVE

Kacey Musgraves, friend of Harry Styles and opening act for his concerts, said in the middle of an interview that the Briton smells really nice, he described his smell as that of a gentleman, which can lead to imagine that there is a lotion involved, something fresh, tobacco and related to a masculine and kind man, characteristics of exOneDirection.

Styles himself has also stated that he is attracted to floral scents, such as the unisex Gucci perfume Mémoire d’une Odeur, which was made from the combination of essences of jasmine, vanilla, noble woods and cedar, again , confirming that Harry’s scent is similar to that of the sweet plant.

You can find the shampoo in places like Amazon or some stores, its cost is 140 Mexican pesos or more than 300 in a set of three bottles and apparently a fan who bought it assures that it does smell like Harry Styles. The singer seems to take care of his scent, in addition to his vintage style in the latest fashion with Gucci suits.

Harry Styles fans can also get the scent of the Brit with candles that smell like him.



