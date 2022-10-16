The Shameful Statistics of Manchester United’s Attacks Against Newcastle United

The first draw of Manchester United under the leadership of Eric ten Hag revealed a serious drawback of the team, carried over from last season.

The lack of ruthlessness and flawless completion of the game plays the role of a terrifying inadequacy in United’s desire to win every game.

United had 63% of the ball for the whole game against Newcastle United. One would assume that with such a high possession of the ball, there were plenty of chances.

However, the hosts scored only two shots on target. Two shots on target in the entire 90 minutes of a football match.

Being wrong and indecisive in front of goal is hurting United. This performance came just after United needed 34 shots to beat Omonia in the Europa League on Thursday.

Moreover, of United’s 15 shots against Newcastle, seven hit the penalty area. But there was still inaccuracy or shyness in front of the gate, even from such a close distance.

Newcastle managed to risk their bodies several times. The Magpies blocked five shots from United.

But no great defense can justify the two big chances that Fred and Marcus Rashford missed at the end of the game. It also cannot justify the cowardly duckling Diogo Dalot, who did not strike in compensated time, despite the fact that he had a clear view of the goal.

To discard the characteristics of these two missed clear chances and focus on statistics for a moment — two big chances are not enough.

United owned most of the ball and also made 200 more passes than Newcastle (508 against 299).

Thus, United should not have resorted to more than half of their attempts at shots on goal outside the opponent’s penalty area (8 shots). And they definitely had to create more than two big moments.

Newcastle were ready to host in the second half as United upped their intentions. The visiting team did not succeed in any of their six attempts at leading the ball after the 45th minute, as United destroyed all hopes of attacking by making 12 ball selections.

Four defenders and a midfielder performed their duties in defense. But United’s attack still raises the question: why aren’t they more clinical?