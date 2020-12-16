The shadow of the moon passes over the world

The natural phenomenon captured from the moon on the earth is considered extremely rare so scientists are fascinated.

The solar eclipse that occurred on Monday, December 14, is not only extraordinary, being the only one that occurred in 2020, but it has also given scientists a rare opportunity to capture a celestial ghost on video: the giant shadow of the moon crawling across the Earth.

“Yesterday’s total solar eclipse provided a spectacular sight … where the moon temporarily moved in front of the sun,” said NOAA’s Satellite and Information Service.

Additionally, the National Office for Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said regarding the solar eclipse that their GOES East satellite had a bird’s eye view from above, and the 16 channels … helped us ‘see’ the event from different ways “.

NOAA reproduces the shadow of the moon

The National Office for Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shared several clips on Facebook and Twitter, all captured in daylight and sped up to turn five hours into seconds. They show the “ghostly” shadow flying from the Pacific, crossing the southern tip of South America and then disappearing into the South Atlantic.

A GeoColor view captured by the same satellite shows the shadow as a giant brown spot, rolling hundreds of miles at a time. This is “an approximation of how the human eye would look at it during the day,” NOAA said.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1341846316167436

GOES East is a geostationary satellite located 22,000 miles above Earth, orbiting at a speed that matches the planet’s rotation, NOAA said.

Let us remember that on December 14, the moon passed over the face of the Sun and covered it completely for just over two minutes, this moment was considered an astronomical dance that was appreciated in several countries of South America and other regions of the world, and that in points of Chile and Argentina it could be appreciated in its entirety.



