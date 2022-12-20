The Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Criminals Has Been Settled, and Prosecutors Have Been Awarded Millions

When it comes to fictional storytelling, the “Criminal Minds“ franchise is busier than ever thanks to the darker-than-broadcast “Evolution” broadcast on Paramount+. However, things weren’t going so well behind the scenes due to an ongoing lawsuit based on sexual harassment complaints (among others) against former drama cameraman Greg St. Johns. Now it seems such legal issues have been resolved without further turmoil, as ABC Signature has agreed to pay several million dollars to settle a lawsuit by the California Department of Civil Rights.

The Cali agency announced the decision on Monday, December 19, saying that $3 million was paid by the ABC Signature production banner to Walt Disney Co. as compensation for complaints filed against former DP Greg St. Johns. The statement noted that the settlement will be split among about twelve applicants, and that ABC Signature has now undertaken to “review and disseminate policies” for all of its shows so that they can avoid a repeat of incidents that have anything to do with these allegations.

The main way this is ensured, according to the statement, is through revised training of production staff and HR representatives, as well as ensuring that studio managers are in constant contact with HR staff and other film set managers to make sure that no Complaints on the set are ignored by superiors.. In addition, it is reported that annual reports on compliance will be transferred to the Department of Civil Rights.

CRD Director Kevin Kish shared this response after the settlement was finalized:

The crew members courageously stood up to defend their right to a life without sexual harassment. Regardless of the industry, workplace, or gender of employees, companies must respond to credible complaints of harassment and retaliation and take action against harassers.

Back in 2018, several members of the “Criminal Minds“ crew made public accusations against Greg St. Johns, saying that for all or part of his 14 years behind the scenes of the broadcast drama, the director of photography sexually harassed male crew members through threatening comments, unwanted touching. , petting and flirting and other forms of bullying and aggression. It is alleged that this behavior continued without objection from any executive producers or human resources staff, despite the fact that complaints were filed through the proper official channels, and that some of those who raised the issue with bosses were then fired. Shortly after the comments spread, St. Johns left Criminal Minds.

Two years later, the California Department of Civil Rights intervened and filed a lawsuit alleging that ABC Signature and its employees violated the Fair Employment and Housing Act, the Ralph Civil Rights Act and the Civil Code aimed at preventing sexual harassment. become a problem in a professional environment. Prior to that, former camera operator Todd Durboro filed a personal lawsuit against St. Johns, claiming that the director of photography regularly groped his genitals and other intimate places with his hands and feet. It is unclear whether Durborau was part of the settlement agreement or whether his case remained a separate issue.

Thinking like a Criminal Minds: Evolution is available to stream on a Paramount+ subscription, with the extra season currently in the midst of a mid-season hiatus, and new episodes will return to the streaming platform on Thursday, January 12. meanwhile, to see what other new and returning shows are coming soon.