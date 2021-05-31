The Seven Deadly Sins: Netflix Releases Season 5 Trailer

The Seven Deadly Sins: Netflix released this Monday (31), the trailer for the 5th season of The Seven Deadly Sins. The season, which will be the last of the anime, was named O Judgment of the Dragon and appears to be full of battles and emotions, to conclude the animation with a golden key.

The series is inspired by the eponymous manga, which was written by Nakaba Suzuki and has sold over 37 million copies worldwide. In Brazil, the comic book was published by JBC.

Trial of the Dragon Trailer

The video released by Netflix features some good battles during the 2 minutes. It is possible to see in the images the whole idea surrounding the plot of the last season.

In Season 5, it will be possible to see a great fight between the Stigma Alliance, formed by the Goddess Clan, the Fairy Clan, the Giant Clan and the humans, and the Demon Clan, led by Estarossa and responsible for Elizabeth’s abduction.

Meliodas has absorbed the commandments of the King of Demons, in order to try to save Elizabeth, and is hibernating in the giant egg. When it hatches, he must return as the new Demon King of the Demon Clan.

Meanwhile, the season will have Ban wandering through purgatory trying to save the captain’s soul. The mission is dangerous because we don’t know how time works inside purgatory. The question that remains is: how long will it take to find the real Meliodas and bring him to Britannia?