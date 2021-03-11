The Seven Deadly Sins movie teaser reveals release date

The film The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light won its first teaser. The video does not reveal details of the plot, but presents the release date: July 2 in Japanese cinemas. So far there is no information about the international debut. Check out the preview.

Currently, the series is in its fourth and final season. The episodes began airing in January in Japan, but have not yet been released in the rest of the world. It is expected that the final year of the anime will arrive on Netflix in 2021.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally published as Manga, between October 2012 and March 2020. In April 2014, the adaptation for an anime produced by the studio A-1 Pictures was announced. The following year, Netflix acquired the international distribution rights for the series. In 2018, a film was released featuring an unprecedented story written by Nakaba Suzuki, creator of the manga.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light will be set after the events of the series and also has a script by Suzuki. The plot of the film has not been revealed so far.