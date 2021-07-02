The Seven Deadly Sins: Anime Will Have Season 6?

The Seven Deadly Sins (The Seven Deadly Sins, in Portuguese) is one of the most popular animes today. With its 5th season coming to an end in Japan, many fans have begun to question whether the animation will be renewed for another year. According to Studio Deen, responsible for production, it will not have a 6th season.

The decision was made due to the length of the story written by Nakaba Suzuki, as the anime is an adaptation of the manga Nanatsu no Taizai, which has 346 chapters.

After being adapted for TV, the first four seasons covered most of the plot, leaving the writers to find only one way to solve the twists and complete the plot.

However, even though the news left its fans sad, in early 2021, Studio Deen announced that the series will win a movie to end its era. Entitled The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light, it will be released tomorrow (2) in Japan.

As the first part of the 5th and final season of the anime recently arrived on Netflix, a date for release in Brazil has not yet been announced. However, the film should only be released in the country after the arrival of the second part of the season.

The Seven Deadly Sins: learn more about the anime

The Seven Deadly Sins explores the story of a group of knights who were brusquely separated after being accused of trying to overthrow the Kingdom of Liones. The defeat caused the empire to be invaded by several tyrants, leaving Princess Elizabeth to find a new way to recover her lands.

The first 2 seasons of the anime were produced by a partnership between studio A-1 Pictures and Netflix. But after several problems faced, the production was transferred to Studio Deen.

Since its release, The Seven Deadly Sins has been widely accepted across the West, gaining a legion of fans around the world. In Brazil, the manga is published by JBC, while the anime is distributed by Netflix.