The series to be linked to the Dark Justice League

The Constantine series, recently announced as a project under development on HBO Max streaming, will be linked directly with the Dark Justice League series. Both productions intend to resume consecrated characters from DC on a new platform.

However, the notorious streaming DC Universe, which originally brought some relevant series to the public, will become exclusive for comic book distribution, passing the baton of audiovisual content officially to HBO Max – a service that is expected to arrive in Brazil in June this year.

It is worth mentioning that, for more than a decade, The CW, also belonging to the Warner Media group, was largely responsible for promoting DC series on television. The network has brought together Arrowverse characters in several special episodes with crossovers over the past few years.

According to information released by Variety, the protagonist of Constantine, who has not yet been officially revealed, is also expected to appear in the Dark Justice League as a recurring character.

Also according to the website, the series will focus on the darker aspects of John Constantine’s comics, leaving the religious part a little aside.

Learn more about what’s new in HBO Max involving DC series

Although there are few details about the Dark Justice League project, if confirmed, other relevant characters in the saga, such as Zatanna, Etrigan and Swamp Thing, could win their own new series. John Constantine is one of the most celebrated anti-heroes among fans and therefore deserves all his recognition.

Expectations now revolve around who will be part of the production cast. So far, no speculation about negotiations has surfaced.

We can only wait for more news!