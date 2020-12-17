The series that will bid farewell to Netflix in the coming days

The Netflix streaming platform lost the Friends series in the United States, as well as Riverdale and the successful television shows of the franchise The Vampire Diaries: The Originals and Legacies.

Now, the American comedy The Office, is another of the popular television series that will move away from the transmission platform in that country in the coming days, to return to its main home.

Previously, Friends left Netflix to return to HBO; and thus, fiction and suspense series like The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and Legacies also returned to their parent company, The CW.

In this sense, Netflix will be losing The Office, which is owned by NBCUniversal, and will also leave the popular streaming service on January 1, 2021 in the United States.

The Office will arrive on the new Peacock streaming service also owned by NBCUniversal on the same day. The good thing about Peacock is that it will offer fans a wealth of additional content, such as behind-the-scenes footage.

The other bad news for fans of The Office is that although this will occur on January 1, 2021 in the United States, it is very likely that it will happen in any country in the world in the following days, where Netflix operates as a transmitting service.



