Stephen King worked with Netflix on numerous projects, but as an avid Twitter user, he has also made countless Netflix recommendations in recent years. In no particular order, here are some of the recommendations Stephen King has made for Netflix shows and movies from his Twitter account.

To the Lake

One of Netflix’s underrated horror series – To The Lake, originating from Russia. Netflix acquired the series and it premiered internationally on October 8, 2020. The series is based on Vongozero (2011), the debut novel by Russian writer Yana Vagner.

Dark

Dark is a German science fiction thriller series created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. Set in the fictional city of Winden, Germany, Dark follows the aftermath of the disappearance of a boy who exposes the secrets and hidden connections between four families as they slowly unravel a sinister time travel conspiracy spanning three generations.

The German series that aired for 3 seasons is probably the best foreign content on Netflix and as such received a huge round of applause from Stephen King.

“DARK (Netflix) is dark and complex … and … well … very German. Spectacular show. If you get confused, go to MetaWitches and check out Metacrone summaries. Detailed and helpful.” Wrote the author in your account

Reckoning

When a teenager goes missing and a serial killer is suspected, two men find themselves on a course of mutual destruction that threatens to consume every part of their quiet suburban community. One of the licensed vans that was largely lost in early 2020 is Reckoning. The series comes from Australia, which was presented in a single limited series.

“RECKONING (Netflix): A pretty good 10-episode limited series. The fine mystery plot generates bursts of maximum suspense. As a bonus, it’s a masterclass on how not to be a parent.”

The Stranger

Harlan Coben’s works have now been adapted twice on Netflix and the second series, The Stranger, received royal consent from Stephen King several months after launch.

The Stranger is an eight-part British mystery thriller series written primarily by Danny Brocklehurst and based on Harlan Coben’s 2015 novel of the same title. The miniseries premiered on Netflix on January 30, 2020. It stars Richard Armitage, Siobhan Finneran, and Hannah John-Kamen. It was filmed in and around Manchester.