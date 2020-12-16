The series should have ended after the first season

Fans of the Vikings series will receive through Amazon Prime Video the latest episodes of the sixth and final season of the historical drama that has captivated viewers for 6 seasons.

December 30, 2020, is the scheduled day for the release of the second and final wave of Vikings episodes, after fans have been eagerly waiting for several months.

Recall that like many television shows, the production of the final episodes of Vikings was also affected by the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

And it is that something that surely the fans do not know, is that the series that will come to an end after broadcasting its sixth and final season, was initially created to develop in a shorter period of time.

In this sense, the Vikings series, created by Michael Hirst for the History Channel and which has captured the attention of millions of viewers around the world, could have been withdrawn after only nine episodes and one season.

It is important to note that the Vikings series was initially planned as a miniseries. This is the reason why the drama should end after concluding its story with the first season.

Therefore, after having an overwhelming reception with an impressive global fan base, in addition to the success of Hatfields & McCoys with Bill Paxton and Matt Barr in particular, they brought the History Channel to order another miniseries.

Coupled with this, the public’s enthusiasm for Vikings and the iconic Ragnar character, it was decided to continue the adventure.



