The series previously showed the Arizona plane crash

Viewers of Grey’s Anatomy have seen many beloved characters go and even saw Meredith near death many times, but one of the most memorable moments has been the plane crash in season 5.

The plane crash was the subject of very subtle reveal three seasons earlier, specifically in Grey’s Anatomy season 5 episode “Sympathy for the Devil.”

This episode of Grey’s Anatomy was Arizona’s second appearance and she was working with a patient in need of a new liver and intestine, so she flew on a jet with Alex to collect organs from another hospital.

Once on the plane, Arizona told Alex that she hated flying as she always felt so much closer to death flying than she did in the operating room, and her fears weren’t exactly wrong on Grey’s Anatomy.

What makes this Grey’s Anatomy dialogue even more relevant is that Alex was supposed to be on the plane that crashed, and Arizona was going to stay.

The premiere episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 9 made big revelations about the “Seattle Grace Five”: Mark’s injuries were much more serious than initially believed, and while Arizona had his leg amputated.

Whether or not this connection between the Arizona line in season 5 and the plane crash in season 8 was intentional is unknown, but it’s certainly a nice (but dark) detail that Grey’s Anatomy fans might not remember.

With Grey’s Anatomy still running, it’s highly likely that it will continue to bring all sorts of tragedies, so fans should pay close attention to any subtle hints of upcoming disasters and losses.



