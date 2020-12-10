The series introduces its new actor to join the Voight team

Season 8 of Chicago P.D., it seems that it still has surprises in store, so for the return of the season in January 2021, we will have a new actor who will join the series. Cleveland Berto.

One of the actors in the movie Terminator: Dark Destiny, Cleveland Berto, is joining season 8 of Chicago P.D., to play Officer Jalen Walker.

Officer Jalen Walker will be a very idealistic policeman, practically a great person, very cultured, athlete, studious, intelligent and family man.

Walker was looking for a way that the Chicago Police Department did not work for Wall Street, since it sought to make a difference and way of thinking.

But, with the news of the new officer that the police department will have, many fans wonder, will there be a change in the way of seeing the police and the racial issue in the series?

Undoubtedly the appearance of the new character for season 8 of Chicago P.D., could open the doors to a change in history that is not only focused on Atwater, since he is the only member of color.

The Return of Chicago P.D. It will be next Wednesday, January 6, 2021.



